News

MapleStory collaborates with BTS

MapleStory collaborates with BTS
By , Staff Writer

Nexon has partnered with South Korean boy band BTS for in-game MapleStory and MapleStory M content.

From December 16th, players will be able to kit out their characters with attire that has been designed by the seven-person music group. Each BTS member created their own outfits.

As part of the collaboration, there is a three-part video series on YouTube, which is available on the MapleStory channel.

Overall, there are five in-game packages as part of the partnership with BTS. Altogether, players will be treated to 27 items, all of which have been designed by Nexon and the band.

Earlier this year, MapleStory M surpassed 16 million downloads on mobile devices.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as Interview Aug 17th, 2020

Why the best is yet to come for Asian powerhouse Nexon

as News Jul 31st, 2020

MapleStory M tops 16 million downloads

as News Feb 20th, 2020

Nexon profits grow to $1.03 billion as MapleStory M sees impressive revenue growth

as News May 10th, 2019

MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter shatter expectations to drive Nexon’s Q1 2019 results

as Interview Feb 28th, 2019

MapleStory M director on the challenges of bringing a 15-year-old MMORPG to mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies