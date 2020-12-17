Keywords snaps up PR agency Indigo Pearl and audio firm Jinglebell

Games services giant Keywords has made yet more acquisitions, in a stunning turn of events.

This time around the firm has snapped up London-based PR agency Indigo Pearl, founded 20 years ago by Caroline Miller. The company has worked with huge clients, including Epic, PlayStation, Ubisoft, Stadia and... Keywords Studios!

Keywords is paying £1.1 million ($1.49 million) in cash upfront, with Indigo Pearl set to receive another £500k ($679k) in stock one year after the deal is completed, as well as "up to" £400k ($543k) in three years, depending on performance goals.

Meanwhile, Keywords has also decided to buy Milan-based recording studio Jinglebell, who has worked with games firms including Activision, EA, Sega and Square Enix, in addition to mainstream clients like L’Oreal, Vodafone and Nestlé.

The firm is being bought for €1.5 million ($1.83 million) upfront and €300k ($366k) of stock 12 months after completion.

Growing family

"We are delighted to have further grown the Keywords family by adding such talented teams in Milan and London," Keywords CEO Andrew Day (pictured) said.

"We have worked closely with Indigo Pearl for a number of years as they have supported our trade press PR efforts and we know first hand just how well connected in the games industry Caroline and her team are and the high value they add for their clients. We are thrilled to be able to welcome to the Keywords family one of the best-known names in the industry and a business that further extends the capabilities that our Marketing services can provide to the Group’s client base”.

"Jinglebell is a long established and valued brand in Italy and the team bring unique skills and attributes that will enhance our offering across Audio services, complementing the Group’s existing strength in that market.

"We look forward to working with the highly experienced and creative teams at Jinglebell and Indigo Pearl, supporting their growth and building further on our reputation as the leading provider of highly specialised video games services around the world.”

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.