GameRefinery makes its iOS downloads and revenue data free

Mobile games analytics firm GameRefinery has made its downloads and revenue data on iOS games free.

Currently, the company provides data on more than 100,000 games for Apple devices. Moreover, the insights cover 33 markets. All GameRefinery customers will have access to the data, regardless of if they are on a free tier.

Data on Google Play is expected to be made available in the first half of 2021. Recently, GameRefinery rolled out automatic tagging for all of the iOS games it covers.

Tough year

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and so we're delighted to offer our iOS revenue and download data free to all customers this Christmas," said GameRefinery CEO and co-founder Markus Råmark.

"Many small and independent developers often do not have access to this type of data due to prohibitive costs. Hopefully, we can help them become more competitive in the current market while expanding our growing products and features across markets and devices.

"This will become even more valuable when we add Google Play data in 2021."