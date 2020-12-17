Nintendo could look at a solutions for Joy-Con drift issues

Nintendo may look for a solution to the ongoing drift issues with its Joy-Con gamepad.

Speaking in an interview with Polygon, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser indicated that the company might have a deeper look into the problem.

Since the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, there have been numerous complaints in regards to the controllers that come with the console. Previously, it was claimed that Nintendo did not consider the drift issues to be "a real problem."

However, Bowser has now insisted that consumer satisfaction is a priority for the company.

Quality experience

"First and foremost, we want every consumer to have a great experience with their Nintendo Switch, and with the games they play on Nintendo Switch. That's of utmost importance to us. Our mission is to put smiles on faces," said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

"And we want to make sure that happens. If consumers have any issue with our hardware and/or software, we want them to contact us, when we will work through the proper solution to get them up and running as fast as possible.

"Specific to the Joy-Cons themselves, we've been working very closely with consumers if and when they might have issues, whether it's a replacement or repair. And then, what I will say, as we look at our repair cycles, we're always looking at what is being sent in and for what reasons, and understanding that better.

"And without going into any details, it always gives us an opportunity to make improvements as we go forward."

Drifting

Recently, nine European countries – Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Slovakia – have teamed up to investigate the Joy-Con drift issues. They have also been joined by the European Umbrella Organisation BEUC.

Last month, the Japanese games giant received another Joy-Con related lawsuit. However, Nintendo was first slapped with court documents in 2019.