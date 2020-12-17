News

Nintendo could look at a solutions for Joy-Con drift issues

Nintendo could look at a solutions for Joy-Con drift issues
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo may look for a solution to the ongoing drift issues with its Joy-Con gamepad.

Speaking in an interview with Polygon, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser indicated that the company might have a deeper look into the problem.

Since the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, there have been numerous complaints in regards to the controllers that come with the console. Previously, it was claimed that Nintendo did not consider the drift issues to be "a real problem."

However, Bowser has now insisted that consumer satisfaction is a priority for the company.

Quality experience

"First and foremost, we want every consumer to have a great experience with their Nintendo Switch, and with the games they play on Nintendo Switch. That's of utmost importance to us. Our mission is to put smiles on faces," said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

"And we want to make sure that happens. If consumers have any issue with our hardware and/or software, we want them to contact us, when we will work through the proper solution to get them up and running as fast as possible.

"Specific to the Joy-Cons themselves, we've been working very closely with consumers if and when they might have issues, whether it's a replacement or repair. And then, what I will say, as we look at our repair cycles, we're always looking at what is being sent in and for what reasons, and understanding that better.

"And without going into any details, it always gives us an opportunity to make improvements as we go forward."

Drifting

Recently, nine European countries – Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Slovakia – have teamed up to investigate the Joy-Con drift issues. They have also been joined by the European Umbrella Organisation BEUC.

Last month, the Japanese games giant received another Joy-Con related lawsuit. However, Nintendo was first slapped with court documents in 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 19th, 2020

Nintendo gets hit with another Joy-Con lawsuit

as News Oct 13th, 2020

Update: Nintendo to lower the cost of Joy-Cons in the US

News Oct 7th, 2020

Nintendo faces another lawsuit, this time by a mother and son duo

News Oct 5th, 2020

Nintendo insists joy-con drift issues are not "a real problem"

News Sep 8th, 2020

Nintendo files patent for a new Joy-Con design

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies