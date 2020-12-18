Ubisoft reveals scholarship for UK Black students to study computer science

French publishing giant Ubisoft has revealed a brand new scholarship for Black students in the UK.

The imaginatively named Ubisoft Scholarship for Black UK Students will support two Black people through a three-year Computer Science Degree at Newcastle University's School of Computing. Each student will receive £11,250 per year for fees and living expenses.

Ubisoft says that this was inspired by British grime artist Stormzy and his #Merky Foundation, which is a £10 million fund designed to tackle racial inequality and injustice over the next ten years. £500,000 of this is being donated to the Each Day, Every Day campaign, which aims to double the number of people from "under-resourced and under-represented communities" that it helps reach higher education as part of its Black Heart Scholarship Programme.

Make a difference

“Over the last few years we’ve been proud to support educational programmes in the UK, such as Digital Schoolhouse as well as BAFTA’s Young Games Designers scheme,” Ubisoft's director of UK corporate affairs Giselle Stewart OBE said.

“This year, we wanted to go one step further and tackle an area where we can truly make a meaningful difference to diversify the UK games industry. A combination of financial support in a top-ranking university and paid, work-based experience should give these students the very best chance at securing a career in the industry.”

If you want to apply for the scholarship, head over here.

