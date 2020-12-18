News

Discord valuation has doubled to $7 billion

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 18th, 2020 investment Discord $100m
Discord valuation has doubled to $7 billion
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Communications platform Discord has been valued at a huge $7bn in a new funding round.

That's according to Techcrunch, which reports that the company is trying to raise up to $100 million in its Series H funding round. This follows Discord raising $100 million in June to expand beyond games, at the time being reportedly valued at $3.5bn. The firm apparently has 140 million monthly active users now, double the figure it boasted the last year.

This latest round of funding was led by Greenoaks Capital, with Index Ventures also taking part.

Humble growth

“We are humbled and honored by the growth we’ve seen among so many incredible and diverse communities that have made Discord their place to hang out,” Discord co-founder and CEO Jason Citron (pictured) said.

“As we look to 2021, we are excited about what we have in store and plan to use this funding to help make Discord even better – both for our free service and our Nitro subscribers.”

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Dec 24th, 2018

Games chat platform Discord raises $150 million at $2bn valuation

News Jul 1st, 2020

Discord raises $100 million to expand beyond games

News Jun 9th, 2017

Discord reportedly valued at $725 million after quietly raising $50 million funding round

News May 14th, 2019

Discord surpasses 250 million users

News May 16th, 2018

Discord triples userbase to 130 million in just a year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies