Discord valuation has doubled to $7 billion

Communications platform Discord has been valued at a huge $7bn in a new funding round.

That's according to Techcrunch, which reports that the company is trying to raise up to $100 million in its Series H funding round. This follows Discord raising $100 million in June to expand beyond games, at the time being reportedly valued at $3.5bn. The firm apparently has 140 million monthly active users now, double the figure it boasted the last year.

This latest round of funding was led by Greenoaks Capital, with Index Ventures also taking part.

Humble growth

“We are humbled and honored by the growth we’ve seen among so many incredible and diverse communities that have made Discord their place to hang out,” Discord co-founder and CEO Jason Citron (pictured) said.

“As we look to 2021, we are excited about what we have in store and plan to use this funding to help make Discord even better – both for our free service and our Nitro subscribers.”

