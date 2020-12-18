Diablo Immortal enters a technical alpha in Australia

Blizzard's Diablo mobile spin-off has entered a technical alpha in Australia.

As detailed in a site update, Diablo Immortal is available to a limited number of players down under. Those that have been selected had pre-registered for the game via the Google Play store.

Furthermore, Android users that made the cut are the ones that registered their interest earliest. However, Blizzard has also claimed it will invite various community members to take part as well.

"This is an early look at Diablo Immortal—an exciting new chapter in our action role-playing game series, telling an original story that takes place between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III," said Blizzard.

"It will feature intense, visceral combat; highly replayable dungeons; deep progression and itemization; and a host of never-before-seen monsters."

In the know

Overall, it is expected that "a couple of thousand" players will take part in the technical alpha, across both Android and iOS devices. The aim of the testing is to check server stability and client performance data.

However, for players that are unable to take part in the technical alpha, Blizzard has created two new blogs, one focused on gameplay overview while the other looks at itemisation.

In November 2019, Blizzard dropped a new Diablo Immortal video. However, the game itself was first announced at BlizzCon in 2018.