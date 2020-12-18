Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console in Canada for 25 consecutive months

The Nintendo Switch has remained the best-selling console in Canada for 25 consecutive months.

According to data by The NPD Group, via GamesIndustry.biz, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite sold a combined 148,000 units last month in Canada.

Having outsold next-generation consoles last month, the number of Switch consoles sold in Canada this year hit 790,000. A staggering increase from the 162,000 units that the Japanese firm shifted in the country in 2019.

Top dog

It is not just in Canada that the Nintendo Switch has proven to be popular, as the hardware has remained the best-selling console in the US for 24 consecutive months. In November, sales for the Switch family hit 1.35 million units across the country.

The Nintendo Switch has also outperformed both Xbox and PlayStation in China, as it has moved 1.3 million units in the country this year.