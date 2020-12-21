Over two million PUBG Mobile accounts have been suspended for cheating

The development team behind PUBG Mobile has gone on a banning spree.

As detailed on Twitter (below), more than two million accounts for the game have been permanently suspended.

PUBG Mobile dished out 2,127,454 suspensions between December 11th and December 17th.

At 31 per cent, the majority of banned accounts were found to be guilty of modification of the character model. Next, x-ray vision proved to be a popular cheating method at 18 per cent while auto-aim hacks sat just behind it with 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12 per cent of suspended profiles modified area damage, 11 per cent were guilty of speed hacks while the remaining 13 per cent were made up of a variety of cheats.

From December 11th-17th, 2,127,454 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the majority of the reasons:



X-Ray Vision

Auto Aim Hacks

Modification of Character Models pic.twitter.com/AdA8iItjqJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 20, 2020

To catch a cheat

Earlier this year, the battle royale development team made various anti-cheat changes to the game. Through these new methods, it was hoped that it would become easier to catch PUBG Mobile cheaters.

It has been a big year for PUBG Mobile, as the game crossed 600 million downloads in March. Furthermore, it hit $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue in September, while it is also one of five mobile titles to generate $1 billion in revenue this year.