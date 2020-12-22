Bandai Namco teams with the NBA for Pac-Man content

Bandai Namco has formed a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) as it prepares to celebrate Pac-Man's 40th anniversary.

The agreement will see that various NBA-themed integrations appear within Pac-Man games, as well as co-branded products.

To start with, players will be treated to a range of NBA-inspired content within the Pac-Man mobile title. The iOS and Android game will feature power-ups and mazes that are centred around the pro basketball league.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic and timeless brand in Pac-Man as the NBA family celebrates its impressive milestone," said NBA senior vice president of global partnerships Matt Holt.

"We look forward to engaging our fan base through the range of interactive video game experiences and products that Pac-Man offers."

Shooting hoops

"Everyone at Bandai Namco Entertainment is extremely proud and excited to bring Pac-Man together in partnership with the NBA," said Bandai Namco head of licensing and branding Yutaka Fuse.

"The combined star-power of the NBA and Pac-Man enables us to deliver creative experiences and special products that are sure to delight fans of both brands. As we move into 2021, we will launch a new Pac-Man initiative with the aim of inspiring our fans to be engaged and stay PAC-TIVE with a variety of safe in-home PAC-TIVITIES."

Back in October, Bandai Namco strengthened its mobile studio as it welcomed two new community managers.