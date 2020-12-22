Game influencers could get hit by weird additions to US coronavirus relief bill

The USA's proposed COVID-19 relief bill – bizarrely – features a number of measures that could hit games influencers pretty hard.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, an amendment from the House of Representatives to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 would make it illegal for someone to broadcast copyrighted work. This comes with the penalty of a 10-year prison sentence for a second offence.

The section of the bill in question reads: "It shall be unlawful for a person to willfully, and for purposes of commercial advantage or private financial gain, offer or provide to the public a digital transmission service that- (1) is primarily designed or provided for the purpose of publicly performing works protected under title 17 by means of a digital transmission without the authority of the copyright owner or the law; (2) has no commercially significant purpose or use other than to publicly perform works protected under title 17 by means of a digital transmission without the authority of the copyright owner or the law; or (3) is intentionally marketed by or at the direction of that person to promote its use in publicly performing works protected under title 17 by means of a digital transmission without the authority of the copyright owner or the law."

This legislation was previously proposed by Republican senator for North Carolina, Thom Tillis. It also includes measures to create a Copyright Claims Board focused on small claims.

