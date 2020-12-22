Find your funding at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 with the Investor Connector - registration is open

We run curated meeting sessions at our online conferences, designed to help developers, publishers and investors meet each other. These are hand-picked sessions, more targeted than the usual MeetToMatch platform allows, run by our team to ensure the best connections.

Meeting people who want to give you money is one of the hardest things in business. Making games isn’t just an art form, it needs funding, and we know that in 2020 it was especially hard to conduct business development outreach - going to conferences to meet potential backers was nigh on impossible.

The same is true of investors of course. You’re keen to find the next big project to support, but how do you find good opportunities?

The popular match-making event returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 in February 2021. The Investor Connector pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

These meetings are short and will take place throughout the week alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5’s meeting platform.

Please note that to take part in the Investor Connector, you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

