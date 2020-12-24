Speaker Spotlight: Sketchbook Games' Mark Backler on not giving up on getting into games

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for 2021, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Mark Backler: Sketchbook Games believe that video games are one of the most powerful storytelling mediums and aim to use them to create unique, moving experiences for players. Our debut title, Lost Words: Beyond the Page is an atmospheric adventure about a young girl aspiring to be a writer while dealing with the loss of her gran. The game is set between the pages of her diary and a fantasy land and ties the narrative into the gameplay in an unusual way, by having the player running on and interacting with the diary words themselves.

What does your role entail?

Defining and communicating the creative vision for our games and working closely with a talented team of game developers in various different disciplines.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I have loved games since I was a kid and always wanted to create them myself to bring joy and interesting experiences to players.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Persistence is key. Don't give up. Keep getting better. Keep working at it. Keep asking questions and seeking help and eventually, you will make it.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It's been a turbulent time for the world but the games industry seems to have been very fortunate in its resilience and has been able to adapt to fully working from home remarkably well. It also sounds like everyone being at home has meant that more people are playing more games, which is good for the industry.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

The move to streaming will gain momentum. VR headsets will continue to get better, smaller, lighter and cheaper, which will help with increasing the audience for VR games.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's moved to largely digital distribution. Steam and App Store have gone from nothing to some of the biggest marketplaces.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Speaking to other developers and learning about other studios.

