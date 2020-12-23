News

Playtika IPO shows revenues and debts of $2.3 billion
Mobile games giant Playtika has offered up crucial financial information in its initial public offering.

As reported by VentureBeat, the Israeli company has seen $2.3 billion in revenue over the past 12 months. However, that is counterbalanced by a debt that also sits at $2.3 billion.

Moreover, it is unknown how much the company aims to raise with its IPO, but a peek at InvestGame would indicate that the company is seeking a valuation of $10 billion with the hopes of bringing in more than $1 billion.

Furthermore, Alpha Frontier, who purchased Playtika in 2016 for $4.4 billion, will only sell a certain number of shares to the public. Therefore, Shi Yuzhu, the owner of Alpha’s parent company – Giant Investment Group – will maintain control of the Best Fiends developer.

Going public

Playtika confidentially filed for an IPO back in October. However, talks of an initial public offering first occurred last year after its Chinese deal fell flat.

Currently, there is no price for the shares, nor is there a date for when Playtika will join the Nasdaq stock market.


