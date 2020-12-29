Connect with industry professionals around the world with the MeetToMatch platform at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for its fifth edition on February 8th to 12th, and here’s how you can network with each attendee and organise meetings!

The Pocket Gamer Connects series prides itself on connecting the global games industry, and with our digital events that is no different. In November, over 1,500 industry professionals will log onto their systems to virtually meet, organise meetings and set up potential business opportunities with one another.

Each Pocket Gamer Connects events provide every attendee with the opportunities to do so. At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, that means our attendees will have access to the MeetToMatch platform and a dedicated Discord server.

Meet MeetToMatch

Previously used at our last digital events, as well as other industry events such as Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more, the MeetToMatch platform is a much-trusted networking service that promises not only amazing functionality, but also reliability, so you can get your meetings organised and conducted with no bumps along the way.

It has an advanced search function and integrated video conferencing. It matches your needs to those of other delegates, and then automatically schedules a conversation with just a couple of clicks in your browser. A calendar view enables you to keep track of your scheduled meetings as well as the talks and panels you’re planning to watch.

You can specify what video meeting platform you want to use for your meetings. For example Zoom, Skype, or stick to 8x8 which is the default. Once that’s set up, you can use the advanced search to find other attendees who match your business interests. When you’ve found somebody you want to connect with - or if they find you - the system will automatically schedule a virtual meeting and generate a link.

The links become visible 30 minutes before your scheduled meeting, so don’t worry if they don’t appear right away - and make sure your time zone is correct (your calendar needs to be set to your local time zone: it’ll warn you if you haven’t set that correctly!). There’s more information at the official Pocket Gamer Connects FAQ page.

What else does it do?

The MeetToMatch platform is the home of our conference schedule as well as your meeting agenda. Once you have a profile on the site, you can head over to the program tab which will show you every single session taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Under that program tab, you can look through each session to see which ones you want to attend. Next to each session listing, there’s a ‘details’ tab and an ‘add to agenda’ button. The details provide you with information on who is speaking, their background and what the session is about. If that session interests you, you can hit the ‘add to agenda’ button. A window will appear which asks whether you want to stay available for meeting requests, which you can click ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to.

Once you’ve added sessions you’d like to attend, you can click the ‘my schedule’ tab which opens up a calendar looking window, showing you what’s been added and what times they are. During the week of the event, attendees will have Zoom links sent to them, linking to the conference tracks of where sessions are taking place.

A new addition for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 is the ability to showcase products on your profile page, making it easier for potential contacts to see what you’re working on, and creating something of a ‘virtual expo’ vibe. We’ll reveal more about this in 2021!

