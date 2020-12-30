17 reasons why you need to virtually attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 kicks off our international series of events for 2021 on February 8th to 12th, and you absolutely have to join us online!

Before we reveal our top reasons why you should be joining us online, book your tickets now and save up to 50% on the price of tickets with our Early Bird offer!

Now without further ado, here are 17 reasons why you should attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

1) Takes place completely online

2020 saw the debut of our digital events with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 in April, as a response to the current world events. The love and support that’s been shown has been out of this world, and now we’re preparing for our fifth online conference! Going online enables our attendees to connect with one another and learn about worldwide markets without having to leave their own work space.

2) Big name sponsors

We are proud to be able to say that some of the biggest names in the games industry are supporting our fifth online conferences. Sponsors such as Facebook, MoPub, Stillfront, Denuvo by Irdeto, JoyPac, CrazyLabs, Ohayoo and more back us because they believe in our Connects series and what we do for the games industry.

3) Previous attendee feedback

Previous attendees have voted Connects the ‘best value conference’, 97% would recommend us to a colleague and 96% tell us they’ll come back for more.

4) 14 conference tracks throughout the week

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 contains 14 conference tracks taking place all throughout the week, covering all aspects of the mobile games industry and beyond. Each track is streamed live online, enabling participants to interact with our speakers, while also being recorded for those who can’t quite make the live streams to catch up at a later period. Topic tracks include Live Ops, Growth, Indies and more.

5) 250+ world-class speakers

Normally we’d say that’s a lot of speakers under one roof, but our conference takes place online! Even so, that’s a lot of speakers and they are ready to share their expert insights, experiences and advice with you.

We’ve got some incredible speakers lined up from the biggest companies in the industry, including Facebook, Square Enix, Microsoft, Marvel Entertainment, SEGA Europe, DICE, Ubisoft, Miniclip and many more.

6) 80+ hours of live (and recorded) content

As we’ve said, each session is streamed live to all attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, enabling you to interact with our wonderful speakers. And if you can’t quite make the livestream, you can catch up on the recordings of our sessions at a later point in the week. Buying a ticket also gives you access to our video vault, so you won’t have to rush and can catch up later.

7) Network with 1,500 industry professionals

You can connect with over 1,500 industry professionals throughout the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 completely online! Whether you’re a developer looking for a way to get your game on the global stage or an investor looking to find a hidden gem to spend the right kind of money on, you can meet them! The meeting platform makes it a doddle to set up video calls. The rest is up to you.

8) 680 companies represented

Over 680 leading companies from the games industry will be represented at the show, including developers, publishers, investors, analysts, the media and indies. Get ready!

9) The whole industry

No one puts you in touch with the global games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects, and that rings true for our next online event. From indie studios and students, to the biggest publishers, mainstream media and international developers, you can meet them all. It’s a wonderful cross-section of the games world: unlike some events which are exclusively for indies or which encourage only C-level participation, a Pocket Gamer Connects event sees people at every stage of their career and from every possible discipline mixing online.

10) Established international audience

Since 2014, we’ve had the pleasure of delivering pocket Gamer Connects conferences across the world; in that time we’ve brought annual events to seven countries across multiple continents and met a whopping 30,000 games industry folk who have attended, participated and become a part of our amazing Pocket Gamer community!

Following the global pandemic, in our continual effort to support the games industry, we took our conferences online and were blown away by the response and support. The Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series has gone from strength to strength, attracting a larger, more diverse audience with a total of 75 countries represented at our most recent conference; a massive increase on our live events which tend to average around 45 countries.

11) Free access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform

We’ve partnered once again with MeetToMatch, a much-trusted meeting platform you’ll know from our past digital events and other industry events such as devcom, Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more. This system promises great functionality and reliability so you can organise and carry out your meetings with no bumps along the way.

12) Dedicated Discord server

Alongside the meeting platform, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 features a live Discord server for our attendees. For 24 hours a day throughout the week, virtual attendees can connect instantly with one another and catch up with speakers after their talks to discuss topics further.

The Discord server plays host to some of the fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 - such as the Careers Week activities - and contains a dedicated customer support channel, plus a news feed channel bringing in key updates from PocketGamer.biz, and more.

13) Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

Debuting in 2020, the Careers Week returns for 2021 and for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. Throughout the week, we are hosting dedicated talks and panels regarding recruitment, as well as a persistent digital jobs board where recruiters can list their openings.

We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent. If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or to get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

And best of all, jobseekers can apply for a free ticket to find the next step in their career as well as have access to the rest of what Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 has to offer. We will carefully consider all applications and get back to you if you qualify for participation.

14) Investor Connector

Are you seeking funding for a project you’ve been working on? Then why not sign up to the Investor Connector? This event pairs pre-selected applicants looking for funding with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector in a series of one-on-one meetings. So if you’re looking for backing, make sure you sign up right here.

15) Publisher SpeedMatch

Whether you’re looking for a publisher for help releasing your game, or looking for new titles to add to your roster, then why not try our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions? This event pairs developers and publishers together to make initial contact in a series of speed-dating style meetings, with the possibility of a follow-up meeting during or after the conference.

16) Journalist Bar

Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we’ve taken the hassle out of it. Come to your dedicated virtual Journalist Bar to meet the journalists from Pocket Gamer, and get instant feedback on your game.

17) The Big Indie Pitch

Our Big Indie Pitch series is a much-loved pitching competition which enables indie developers to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges to gain incredible feedback and the opportunity to win promotional prizes worth $15,000. We are happy to announce that it is returning online again for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

To cater to a wide variety of developers, we are running two Big Indie Pitches. One of the pitches allows entry for mobile developers, and the other pitch sees PC and console developers take the spotlight.

Get involved!

Wow, that’s a ton of reasons to join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5! And if you book now, you can save up to 50% on the price of tickets with our Early Bird offer!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.