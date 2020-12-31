Take part in Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 completely FREE!

What’s better than taking advantage of our amazing Early Bird discounts at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5? Getting in free!

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 goes live on February 8th to 12th, with over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world joining us online. Over 250 expert speakers will share their fantastic knowledge on 14 themed conference tracks.

We all love a bargain, especially if it enables you to save up to 50% on the price of tickets to our events, which you can take advantage of right here.

But some things in life are better free! So here’s five ways you can take part in our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 event without spending a single dollar!

1) Take part in the Big Indie Pitch

The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and a total prize pool worth up to $15,000. Apply today and pitch your mobile, PC or console game to a panel of expert judges at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

2) Share your expertise

Are you a budding presenter that is ready to share your expertise with the games industry? We’re inviting you to get involved and speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. Whether you’re an investor or service provider, an artist or a developer, UX designer or a producer, there will be many people who can benefit from the insight you’ll provide at our event. Talks typically last just 20 minutes and being a speaker gives you free access to the conference, meeting platform, green room and so on. Submit your talk today or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com for more information.

3) Looking to make your next big career move?

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week takes place throughout the week and gives you the opportunity to connect with great games recruiters! As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available for free to those who are currently looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

4) Cover the event as press

We welcome all forms of media to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 to cover the event for the latest news, feature research and in-person interviews. All we ask for in return is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there, and encourage them to come along by sharing this link. Apply for accreditation here.

5) Indies go free

We have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. If you would like to apply for a free indie developer pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, please use the form here.

Five paths, one choice

It’s now up to you out of all these different options to take. Which one works for you to gain access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 completely free of charge?

And if none of these options work for you, or you simply want to guarantee access, you can book now and save up to 50% on the price of tickets with our Early Bird offer.