The ESA Foundation raises $468k for various charities

The ESA Foundation has raised $468,000 for scholarships and charities through its recent livestream.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the "Say Goodbye to 2020 - For Good" charity livestream proved to be hugely successful as a number of charities stand to benefit from the money.

Furthermore, there were over 40 pro streamers that took part, helping to bring in donations.

Overall, the ESA Foundations plans to use $389,634 of the total to fund its scholarship programme. The organisation offers support to women and minorities when it comes to degrees centred on games or science.

Moreover, the company plans to aid around 26 students for the 2021-to-2022 school year.

Meanwhile, the remaining sum of money will be divided between a variety of charities. These include Austin Pets Live, Black Girls Code and No Kid Hungry, who will receive $4,080, $46,620 and $3,924, respectively.

Good cause

Other charities that stand to benefit from donations are Direct Relief, The Trevor Project, Project Tomorrow, Warfighter Engaged and Rise Above The Disorder.

"Many underserved communities don't have the luxury of just saying 'goodbye' to 2020 and moving on," said Anastasia Staten, executive director of the ESA Foundation.

"The COVID pandemic presented many people with unprecedented challenges while also highlighting many inequalities within this country.

"So we thought, 'Why not reach out to our friends in the video game community and end 2020 on a high note -- for good?' Over the course of five days, #gg2020 hosted over a dozen livestreams that helped us raise almost half a million dollars for the Foundation's scholarship program as well as a handful of other charities chosen by the participating streamers.

"Those funds will hopefully go a long way for the organizations involved, ending such a difficult year with some much-needed and tangible positivity."