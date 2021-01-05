Niantic offers players chance to be a real trainer in Pokémon Go

Niantic has given Pokémon Go players a chance to become true trainers.

As detailed in a blog post, the company is seeking trainer characters to be part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.

The augmented reality specialist is holding a competition to determine which players will be granted the honour of being a trainer character.

To take part, users need to take a screenshot of their avatar and name and choose three Pokémon that would make up their team, then post it to Twitter. However, the selected combatants must originate in the Kanto region and cannot be of legendary status, Dittos are also banned.

Is it your destiny?

There are three criteria that entrants will be judged on - their avatar's creativity, their chosen theme, and the Pokémon team that they select.

"Try giving yourself a theme, like a cool and dynamic Electric-type Trainer or a fluid and powerful Water-type Trainer," said Niantic.

"Maybe you want to show off that you're on Team Instinct, Team Mystic, or Team Valor? The possibilities are endless - this is your chance to make your mark on Pokémon Go, so have fun with your trainer character's design."

Last year, Pokemon Go was one of five mobile titles to generate over $1 billion in revenue.