Japanese games firm Koei Tecmo hit by cyber attack

Another Japanese publishing giant has been hit by a cyber attack.

This time around it's Koei Tecmo that's the victim, with the company announcing on December 25th that its UK subsidiary Koei Tecmo Europe Limited had been hit, with some user data possibly being stolen in the process. Specifically, the site's forum had been breached with user data including account names, passwords and email addresses thought to be the information stolen.

There's no word yet on who instigated this attack; no demands have been made and Koei Tecmo says the possibility of ransomware being "low".

In the meantime, the company has taken down its Koei Tecmo Europe website and its forums. At the time of writing both of these are still offline. The firm has also taken the required step of notifying data protection enforcement in line with the EU's GDPR laws.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.