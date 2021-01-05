News

Ten Square Games hits nearly $50 million in Q4 2020

By , Staff Writer

Polish mobile games developer Ten Square Games is estimated to have reached €39.9 million ($49 million) in revenue for Q4 2020.

The impressive sales numbers represent an increase of 129 per cent year-on-year, or rather €22.4 million ($27.5 million).

Moreover, the company has cited its flagship title, Fishing Clash, as a driving force for its growth.

The success in Q4 2020 follows a good showing in both Q3 and Q2 2020.

Seeing success

“This has been another great quarter for Ten Square Games. We are consistently pursuing our diversification strategy, which is being supported by the promising results of our new title, Hunting Clash," said Ten Square Games CEO Maciej Zużałek.

"In Q4 2020, the game became the second largest product in our portfolio. As a result, the share of Fishing Clash revenues in the Group's revenues decreased from 92 per cent to 86 per cent.

"High consolidated sales were achieved in the fourth quarter with marketing expenses that were significantly lower than in the previous periods."


