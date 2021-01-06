News

TikTok reigns supreme as the top-grossing app for December 2020

By , Staff Writer

ByteDance-owned short-form video app TikTok proved to be the most lucrative app in December 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The Chinese application grossed 3.3 times more than it did in December 2019, as it earned $142 million last month.

Overall, 86 per cent of its revenue came from China through Douyin, the country's localised version. Meanwhile, the US and Turkey accounted for seven per cent and two per cent of earnings, respectively.

TikTok had an impressive month it continues to face hardship within the US, due to the ongoing battle it continues to fight against the Trump administration.

Top five

Meanwhile, in second place is YouTube as the video app managed to rake in $95 million in December 2020. Furthermore, this represents an increase of 57 per cent year-on-year.

Roughly 52 per cent of YouTube's income came from the US while Japan followed with 13 per cent.

The top five grossing apps for December 2020 was rounded off with Tinder, Disney+ and Tencent Video.


