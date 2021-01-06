Kwalee pledges all profits from Teacher Simulator to charity

Mobile games developer and publisher Kwalee has pledged to give 100 per cent of its profits from Teacher Simulator to charity.

Earlier this week, the UK, where Kwalee is based, entered a new national lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result, many children across the country are forced to adopt remote learning as schools have closed.

As of January 10th, all earnings from free-to-play mobile title Teacher Simulator will go to FareShare, a charity backed by English professional footballer Marcus Rashford with the intent of ending food poverty.

"After a year where understanding the importance of school-aged children receiving nutritious food has come under the spotlight, we are extremely grateful to Kwalee for donating 100 per cent of UK profits from their Teacher Simulator game as children return to remote schooling," said FareShare commercial director Alyson Walsh.

"FareShare's work with Breakfast, After School and Holiday Clubs each year help vulnerable children access the food they need to learn, grow and thrive."

Learning lessons

Teacher Simulator was first released in the tail end of 2020 for both iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, since release, the free-to-play game has been downloaded 6.5 million times as it claimed a top-three spot in both the US and the UK.

"Teacher Simulator was partly inspired by our own experiences at school, from the mundane to the bizarre," said Kwalee head of development Simon Platt.

"These were largely fond memories for us, fortunately, but no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from when they should be learning and playing, whether in or out of the classroom."

Kwalee CEO David Darling added: "We're huge admirers of Marcus Rashford's campaigning and strongly believe in the work done by FareShare. Now more than ever, as the country enters another testing lockdown, no child should have to go hungry.

"With Teacher Simulator having been such a success for its cheerful depiction of school life, we want to do our bit to support those for whom that is not necessarily the reality – especially with the added strain of remote schooling on kids and families."

In November 2020, Kwalee's games library exceeded half a billion downloads.