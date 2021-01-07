News

TikTok picks up the most non-gaming downloads in December 2020

By , Staff Writer

Chinese short-form video app TikTok was the most downloaded application in December 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The ByteDance-owned app managed to rack up nearly 56 million installs last month. However, the Chinese version of TikTok, known as Douyin was responsible for the most downloads with 11 per cent of the total.

Meanwhile, the app also proved to be popular in the US, as the country made up 10 per cent of downloads. This is interesting given that the Trump administration has been trying to ban TikTok for months.

December 2020 proved to be an excellent month for TikTok, as not only did it rack up the most downloads, but it also generated the most revenue among non-gaming apps.

Top five

The remaining top five apps via downloads consisted of social media giant Facebook, who took the top spot on Google Play.

Furthermore, Facebook-owned apps Whatsapp and Instagram took third and fourth place, respectively. Finally, the top five was concluded by Zoom.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

