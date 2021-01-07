State of Survival surpasses 60 million downloads in one year

Apocalyptic mobile title State of Survival surpassed 60 million downloads within its first year.

Moreover, within its first year, KingGroup's game was featured as the mobile game of the day 104 times on the App Store.

State of Survival also secured the top spot in Taiwan and South Korea on both the iOS and Android storefronts. Furthermore, in South Korea, State of Survival was named as the Best of 2020 Competitive Game by Google Play.

Great year

"2020 has been a remarkable year, and this is just the beginning. We have been working with global online gaming icons like MrBeast, VanossGaming and SSSniperWolf, and we look forward to continuing this journey and strive to create immersive, interactive gaming experiences for our incredible fans," said a spokesperson.

Last year, between January 1st and September 30th, post-apocalyptic games grossed $384 million in the US. State of Survival was cited as being a driving force for the 16 per cent year-on-year growth.