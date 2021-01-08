Find the next step in your career, or meet your next business partner, publisher or investor online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Seeking funding for a game or project you’ve been working on? Or are you a developer looking for a publisher to help bring your game to market? Then make sure you sign up to the many networking fringe events taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

During the week of February 8th to 12th, we’ll host a whole range of fringe events for 1,500 industry professionals to connect with specific parts of the games industry that they require. These events take place alongside 14 conference tracks where over 250 speakers will share their expertise, analysis and thoughts on the industry.

The conference schedule has just been revealed - which features some of the biggest names in the industry such as King, Facebook, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Rovio, Microsoft, SEGA Europe, DICE, Wargaming and many more - you can see the full schedule on the official event website.

There’s a lot more to offer during our fifth online conference, which you can find out just below.

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

Looking for the next step in your professional career? Or are you seeking recruits to join your wonderful team? Then join us for the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week, including a digital jobs board a vacancies mailout, a daily ‘recruitment’ hour in the Discord channel, focused talks, panels and round-table discussions.

Jobseekers can apply for free entry to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 here.

Investor Connector

Investor Connector, pairs companies - or individuals - with investors where they can discuss their potential involvement with one another. These short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal, but are designed to enable an initial introduction that can be followed up either during or after the conference.

The deadline for submissions is on midnight Monday, February 1st. So if you’re a developer seeking funding, or an investor looking for the next best opportunity, sign up now!

Publisher SpeedMatch

Publisher SpeedMatch pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating style emeetings. Similarly to the Investor Connector, these meetings aren’t intended on closing a deal, but can always be followed up at a later point.

So if you’re a developer looking to connect with a publisher, or vice versa, make sure you sign up now!

The Big Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

We're running two versions of the Big Indie Pitch. One for mobile developers and another for PC and console developers.

Journalist Bar

If you’re an indie developer working on a game, you can get free consultation from expert journalists at the Journalist Bar at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

There are no guarantees or promises of any specific coverage following a meeting, but it's a great way to get an experienced editor or reviewer to check out your game and give instant feedback.

Discord

The Pocket Gamer Connects Discord server will run throughout the week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. The server features dedicated track channels for all of our great content where you can discuss talks and sessions. Plus other chat channels to talk about everything from development, publishing, investment and shameless plugs.

Go free or book now

Each fringe event is available at no extra charge as long as you are registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

We're offering FREE entry to the whole event for indie developers and job seekers. Indies should contact us here, while jobseekers should get in touch here.

And if you don’t qualify as either, book your tickets now and save up to 50% on the price of tickets with our Early Bird offer.