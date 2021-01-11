Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

Nintendo Switch games have dominated the UK charts as a new national lockdown comes into effect.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, more than 260,000 physical games were sold during the first week of January. Undoubtedly, the impressive figure was aided by the new restrictions placed upon the UK.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch led the charge as physical game sales for the hardware were up 123 per cent year-over-year.

Moreover, the hugely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons has maintained its place at the top of the chart, having closed out 2020 in the same spot.

It was followed by Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and Just Dance 2021 at No.2 and No.3, respectively. It is worth noting that while Just Dance 2021 is a cross-platform game, around 90 per cent of its sales have been on Nintendo's console.

Meanwhile, RingFit Adventure took sixth place, while the Switch version of Minecraft claimed the No.7 spot. Finally, at No.9, is New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.

Exciting year

No doubt Nintendo will hope to continue its success from 2020. Last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be an immediate success as it had moved 26.04 million copies worldwide by September.

Moreover, the Switch exclusive also became the fastest-ever game to shift six million units in Japan.

However, it is not just Animal Crossing that proved to be successful for Nintendo in 2020. Last September, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection was released. At launch, the trio of games became the best-selling game in Japan and the UK.

Finally, the Nintendo Switch has remained the best-selling console in the US for 24 consecutive months, while it has hit 25 straight months in Canada.

To top it off, the hardware outsold both the PlayStation and Xbox in China.