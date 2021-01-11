The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions are back! Join us live on January 26th

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday, 26th January at 4pm BST, in association with our partners Denuvo by Irdeto. The discussion will centre around the design and implementation of security protection measures in mobile games, and how you can protect your players from malicious behavour.

How do game developers ensure legitimate players get the best possible experience and that revenue streams are not challenged? How can you ensure fairness, IP and revenue protection in games? We'll be diving into that and more in the upcoming session.

Our speakers include:

Steeve Huin, CMO at Irdeto

Christian Koidl, product owner for mobile protection at Denuvo

Fawzi Mesmar, head of design at DICE/EA

, head of design at DICE/EA Pascal Debroek, player experience consultant at The PX Hub

The panel will be moderated by PG.biz editor Danielle Partis (that's me!)

You can sign up to be a part of the free discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like pitching to publishers, marketing, game design and development, and much more.

The RoundTables take place once a month, so keep an eye out for announcements.

Irdeto’s Global Gaming Survey uncovered that 77% of players are likely to quit a game for good if they feel opponents aren’t playing fair. Denuvo by Irdeto is the global leading games protection and anti-piracy technology platform with over 350 million software licenses issued and revalidated. Its Anti-Cheat technology solution protects esports and online games from cheating. Developed by security experts, Denuvo Anti-Cheat has no negative impact on in-game performance. Denuvo technology also includes Anti-Tamper, Application License Management and Mobile Game Protection. Find out more at https://irdeto.com/denuvo/.