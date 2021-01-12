More than two billion tweets were posted about games last year

More than two billion gaming posts were sent out on Twitter in 2020.

According to a blog update, the staggering number represents a growth rate of 75 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, there was a 49 per cent increase in unique authors on the social platform.

The majority of tweets originated from Japan, the US and Korea, in that order. However, Brazil, Thailand, the UK, France, India, the Philippines and Spain also cracked the top 10 countries.

Games and more games

Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be the most popular game when it came to tweets.

The island life Switch exclusive has been a huge hit since its release in March 2020. Not only did it close out 2020 at the top of the charts, but it kicked off 2021 in the same position.

Other games that cracked the top 10 in terms of tweets include Sony's mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order, Disney: Twisted-Wonderland, Fortnite, Knives Out and Genshin Impact.

Last year, as lockdowns were enforced worldwide, many people turned to games as a source of entertainment. As such, European consumers spent $14.8 billion on mobile apps.

Staying connected

"Gaming fans around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year and used Twitter as a place to connect with each other when many couldn't connect in person," said Twitter's head of gaming content partnerships Rishi Chadha.

"As 2021 kicks off, the conversation around gaming is sure to continue. With next-gen consoles in the wild now, which games will dominate the conversation like Animal Crossing has?

"Will FaZe Clan continue its reign of most talked about esports team? What new gaming personalities will sprout up and boom in popularity? Keep an eye out for updates."