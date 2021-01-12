News

The speakers you won't want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

By , Events Promotions Manager

On February 8-12 over 1,500 attendees will come together for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 for more than 80 hours of exciting content across 115+ sessions covering a wide range of the games industry's hottest topics.

The conference features more than 250 world-class speakers across 14 themed tracks, you can view the full schedule on the official event website and start planning your week of games industry action in advance!

Below are just some of our highlights from each track.

Book now

Not signed up yet? Our Early Biird offer ends THIS Thursday at midnight, so be sure to register today and save up to 50% before prices rise!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

