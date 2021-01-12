Zynga teams up with will.i.am for a new GoFundMe initiative

Mobile games giant Zynga has partnered with musician will.i.am and his i.am Angel foundation for a new GoFundMe initiative.

The American Dream campaign will aim to raise $5 million through contributions.

The funds will go towards making STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math - education opportunities available to underserved communities across the US.

"Turn around the nightmare of poverty and prison into the American Dream," said will.i.am.

"We can do it with fair access to quality public education, including STEAM skills that will give every student a career path and the opportunity to achieve true economic equality."

Will.i.am kicked off the campaign with the release of his new single "American Dream," which is the first song to be used to launch a GoFundMe initiative. The track is available via Apple Music.

Dream come true

Zynga has donated $250,000 to the cause through its Social Impact Fund. The $25 million fund was launched in June 2020, specifically for charitable and educational opportunities.

"We are honoured to join the i.am Angel Foundation in their commitment to create opportunity and equity through education that incorporates STEAM skills," said Zynga deputy general counsel Krystal Bowen.

"Through their efforts over the last 10 years, the i.am Angel Foundation has brought true impact to the lives of thousands of students.

"Now more than ever, companies need to provide the next generation with resources to succeed in a 21st-century economy. We are proud to join forces with an organisation that is truly making a difference in the community and in the lives of our youth."

Furthermore, to spread awareness of the initiative, Zynga will utilise its various channels as well as make "dream" its word of the on January 12th.

The mobile games specialist joins a host of supporters for the American Dream GoFundMe Initiative. Other pledgers include Apple, Coca Cola, Lady Gaga, Paramount Pictures, Oprah Winfrey and more.

For those that would like to contribute, you can do so by following this link.