Fyber experiences best ever Q4 as it grosses $108.2 million

Mobile ads technology firm Fyber generated €89 million ($108.2 million) in Q4 2020.

It represents staggering year-on-year growth of 145 per cent. Moreover, last quarter has proven to be the most lucrative Q4 that the company has experienced.

Furthermore, for FY 2020, Fyber earned €210 million ($255.3 million), an increase of 76 per cent year-on-year.

The company has cited programmatic advertising as being a key force for growth, with the department having grown 115 per cent year-on-year as it generated €170 million ($206.7 million).

Due to have a good year in 2020, and having a strong start this year, Fyber has updated its expected revenue for 2021. It has increased from €275 million ($334.3 million) to €300 million ($364.8 million).

Strong year

“2020 brought about unique challenges and significant uncertainty, and Fyber’s success in navigating these challenges is a true testament of the resilience and diversity of our business," said Fyber CEO Ziv Elul.

"Through product enhancement and partnerships with leading mobile gaming companies, we were able to grow video revenue contribution from a modest baseline to over 30% of our annual total.

"Mobile gaming is an exciting and fast-growing ecosystem, and this publisher vertical accounts for the majority of Fyber’s revenue, with the US market driving the lion’s share of our growth.

"We are especially proud to have exceeded our initial revenue and profitability goals, delivering consistent profitability during this uniquely challenging year.

Elul concluded: "We will continue to follow our strategy of winning for our clients through product innovation and excellent service, while expanding our partner network to unlock diverse opportunities, and further fuel our long-term growth.”