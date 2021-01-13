The Capcom data breach looks worse than previously thought

Japanese publishing giant Capcom has revealed that the data breach it suffered last year is worse than previously thought.

In a release on its investor page, the organisation said that the personal data of 16,406 people had been leaked as part of the breach, much more than the, um, nine former and current employees whose information Capcom said had been compromised at the time. The data breach took place in November 2020.

Of that 16,406 figure, 9,164 are former employees and related parties, 3,995 current employees and related parties, while 3,248 are business partners.

Capcom has said that no credit card information has been leaked. In total, the company reckons that 390,000 people have been impacted by this data breach in total.

Working it out

The Japanese publishing giant is working with local law enforcement organisations, as well as those in the US.

"Capcom would once again like to reiterate its deepest apologies for any complications or concerns caused by this incident," the firm wrote.

"As a company that handles digital content, it is regarding this incident with the utmost seriousness. In order to prevent the reoccurrence of such an event, it will endeavour to further strengthen its management structure while pursuing legal options regarding criminal acts such as unauthorised access of its networks."

This story was first published on PCGamesInsider.biz.