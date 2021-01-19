Speaker Spotlight: Cassia Curran discusses 'potential short-term drop' in demand for home entertainment post-pandemic

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for 2021, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

PGC Digital #5 takes place on February 8th - 12th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

The conference spans across five days and will feature a broad selection of tracks, talks and speakers, as well as various fringe events and the return of our meeting system. For more details on PGC Digital and to book a ticket, head to the website.

Today's spotlight is on Cassia Curran, founder of games biz consulting agency Cussan Games Agency. Prior to this, she worked as head of business development at Jagex, and has held similar business roles at NetEase. Curran will be heading to PGC Digital to host a panel titled 'More than just business, how to create games that make a real difference'.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Cassia Curran: Curran Games Agency is a business consulting agency for indie game developers. The agency provides business development services, strategic advice, and angel investment for new and established game studios.

What does your role entail?

I'm the founder of Curran Games Agency, I specialise in sourcing and negotiating partnerships and investment for indies, as well as providing strategic advice and market analysis. I also am an advisor at WINGS Interactive, a micro-fund that invests in games made by women and people of marginalised genders.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously had the biggest impact - we're very lucky to be in an industry that has seen sales increase, due to the rise in demand for home entertainment as so much of the world has gone into lockdown.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I think that as vaccinations programs roll out across the world, there will be a significant short-term drop in demand for solo home entertainment as people rush to participate in in-person and live meetings and events that they've been prevented from enjoying in 2020.

However, in the long term, this pandemic period will have a positive impact on the games industry - many people have started playing games for the first time, and have discovered the depth and breadth of the experiences that they can offer, and this will further normalise games as a mainstream form of cultural entertainment.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The Big Indie Pitch - there's always incredibly innovative and exciting pitches for new games. It's the most inspiring event for me.

