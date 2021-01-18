Look for the next step in your career at Games Jobs Live taking place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Looking for the next step in your career? Then sign up for the Games Jobs Live event taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 on Wednesday, February 10th!

Finding the perfect role is always a challenge, and with the world where it is at the moment, it is especially difficult to connect with the right people. To support games industry jobseekers, as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, we’re shining a spotlight on games industry careers. As part of that, we’re thrilled to welcome Games Jobs Live as part of the week’s activities in February.

What’s Games Jobs Live?

Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry. Broadcast on YouTube, they’re free and open to all attendees, whether they already work in the games industry, another sector, or have recently graduated.

The events showcase the best local game development studios – each studio succinctly presents who they are, what they’ve done, and what positions they’re looking to fill. Each studio also has their own dedicated Discord chat channel so applicants can follow up with any questions to them, and then just apply directly to each studio.

Studios involved previously include Codemasters, Sumo Digital, Team 17, Red Kite Games, Futurlab, OutPlay, Tag Games and loads more.

The main event takes place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, and is a 90-minute video broadcast, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill, and then be able to ask questions.

In addition to Games Jobs Live, the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week takes place during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 from February 8th to 12th. Jobseekers can sign up free if they qualify and take part in the many activities right here and the rest of what Connects has to offer!

