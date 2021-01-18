Learn how to grow your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, your chance to learn all about growing your game from some of the industry's finest minds.

Monday, February 8th

9:00 - To kick off the track, we will have a talk from Dimoso CEO Jacki Vause. In her session, Vause will discuss how PR and UA work together.

10:30 - Next, a session on how brand partnerships and celebrity collaborations can drive growth for your titles. Graphite Music director and head of music and innovation Inder Phull will give the talk.

11:30 - Time for a panel discussion centred on taking user acquisition and retention to the next level. Fur industry experts will offer their insight, the first of which is Ubisoft UA expert Aileen Bergman. She will be joined by Rovio performance marketing manager Gustavo Viegas and Kolibri Games VP of Marketing Paul Le Bas. The line up is completed by Funday Factory product manager and partner Emil Kjaehr.

15:00 - Our afternoon sessions will kick off with a talk from Akupara Games producer and marketing producer Alyssa Kollgaard. She will discuss marketing on a shoestring budget.

16:00 - Time to learn about games as a service. The session will be hosted by Roundhill Investments associate for thematic equity research Mario Stefanidis.

16:30 - Up next, a speed panel on the real costs of cheating on studios, mobile games and mobile gamers communities. Our panellists include Miniclip commercial consultant Zaair Hussain, PocketGamer.biz editor Danielle Partis, Ubisoft Abu Dhabi lead producer and production manager Peeyush Gulati and Denuvo by Irdeto CMO Steeve Huin.

17:30 - The track will close with a final panel, this time focused on the do's, and dont's in UA and game marketing. Taking to the virtual stage is journalist John Koetsier, Aftershock Media Group co-owner and director of business development Matt Rutledge, GamePoint user acquisition manager and Ascended Studio head of Growth Sami Mahmood.

