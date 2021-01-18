Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons has kept its spot at the top of the UK charts for the third week in a row.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the Switch exclusive continues to dominate despite a week-on-week drop in sales of 24 per cent.

Moreover, Nintendo has continued its domination of the UK's top 10 games as it boasts five entries – Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Ring Fit Adventure.

Overall, physical games sales in the UK have been up 27.4 per cent year-on-year in 2021.

Switched

Not only has Animal Crossing reigned supreme in the UK, but the Switch exclusive has also topped the charts in Australia and Japan.

As of September 2020, the island life game has shipped 26.04 million copies worldwide.

Furthermore, it became the fastest-ever game to shift six million units in Japan back in November.