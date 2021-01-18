News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons has kept its spot at the top of the UK charts for the third week in a row.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the Switch exclusive continues to dominate despite a week-on-week drop in sales of 24 per cent.

Moreover, Nintendo has continued its domination of the UK's top 10 games as it boasts five entries – Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Ring Fit Adventure.

Overall, physical games sales in the UK have been up 27.4 per cent year-on-year in 2021.

Switched

Not only has Animal Crossing reigned supreme in the UK, but the Switch exclusive has also topped the charts in Australia and Japan.

As of September 2020, the island life game has shipped 26.04 million copies worldwide.

Furthermore, it became the fastest-ever game to shift six million units in Japan back in November.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 11th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

News Jan 4th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons closes out 2020 at the top of the UK charts

News Nov 5th, 2019

Luigi’s Mansion 3 hoovers up the competition to become Switch’s biggest launch of 2019

as News Jan 18th, 2021

Nintendo Switch made up 87% of Japanese console sales last year

News Nov 30th, 2020

Nintendo Switch games made up 38 per cent of Black Friday week sales

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies