Microsoft looking at more acqusition opportunities

It would appear as though Microsoft is not done with acquiring big-name games companies.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Brad Sams, who specialises in the news surrounding the big M, has claimed that future deals could be on the horizon.

Moreover, Sams explained that Google and Amazon might also get in on the action when it comes to acquisitions.

"I've been hearing a lot of conversations behind closed doors about acquisitions in the industry. There's a lot of moving things going on right now," said Sams.

"It's hard to see which companies are going to get snatched up and by what vendors, but I can tell you there are some big industry names out there being approached by Microsoft included, but then you also have Amazon, and you also have Google."

However, the journalist explained that while Sony is "a part of the conversation," the Japanese firm is not as invested as the likes of Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

Big spender

Last year, games investments reached a total value of $33.6 billion. However, mergers and acquisitions were responsible for $12.6 billion, of which the most expensive was Microsoft's purchase of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.

However, Electronic Arts also splashed some cash as it outbid Take-Two with a $1.2 billion offer for Codemasters.

Meanwhile, Zynga wasn't afraid to spend some money on the mobile front as it acquired Peak Games for $1.8 billion. It then went on to snap up hypercasual specialist Rollic.