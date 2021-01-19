Apple to close nearly thirty stores across the US

Apple is set to close nearly 30 stores across the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As detailed on Apple's website, five stores across North Carolina and six shops in Georgia will shut.

Furthermore, 16 out of 17 stores in Texas will also close their doors, the one located in El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall will remain open.

However, the tech giant has said the stores would remain open for existing online orders.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," said an Apple spokesperson to FOX Business.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

Closed

Last March, as the COVID-19 outbreak swept across the world, Apple closed all of its stores that were located outside of China.

However, as the situation appeared to be getting better, the iOS creator slowly began to reopen, with nearly 100 stores being open by the end of May 2020.

Come July, that progress was hindered as Apple was forced to close two dozen retail stores across the US, including California, Georgia, Nevada, Louisiana, North Carolina and Alabama.