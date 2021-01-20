News

Tilting Point launches new initiative for Saint Petersburg studio

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games publisher Tilting Point has launched a new initiative for its studio in Saint Petersburg.

The company is looking to build upon its foothold in the Russian city by creating a multi-disciplinary team, which will work on both new and existing games.

“We’re thrilled to build a team of world-class professionals in Saint Petersburg, as it is one of the hottest game development communities in the world,” said Tilting Point president Samir Agili.

“We will continue to expand our pool of talented professionals across the world, and Tilting Point Russia is an important piece of our continued growth.”

For those that are interested in working for Tilting Point, they can visit its careers page here.

Great year

The past year has proven to be a good one for the publisher, as it has gone from strength-to-strength.

Last July Tilting Point acquired the mobile games and assets of Playtech. Through the deal, Tilting Point got its hands on the property of FTX Games and took over Plamee Studios.

In December, the publisher entered a funding partnership with Joycity as it backed Gunship Battle: Total Warfare with $40 million.

Most recently, the company formed a live-publishing partnership with South Korean firm Storytaco.


