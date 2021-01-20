Build your business with advice from Wargaming, Mediatonic, Jagex, Fingersoft and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

You are about to unlock the secrets of starting a gaming studio, explore different markets, and discover how top companies’ have boosted monetisation and player experience - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 is almost here!

In less than three weeks time, the leading games industry conference will take place from Monday February 8th to Friday February 12th, and today we’re delighted to announce more speakers joining the lineup.

Taking place completely online, over 1,500 virtual attendees from all around the world will hear from more than 250 expert speakers of the games industry across 14 conference tracks. Those topic areas include industry visions and values, esports, monetisation and more, and the speakers are genuinely world class, as you’ve come to expect from seven years of Pocket Gamer Connects conferences.

Each talk, panel, keynote and seminars is streamed live, recorded and made available on demand, so with a ticket you can interact with our speakers during their talks through our Q&As or catch up at a later time if you’re unavailable for the stream.

We’ve already announced a ton of speakers which you can catch up on here, here and here, but today we’re thrilled to be able to reveal more speakers who will share their insights with you at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

L-R: Chris Akhavan, Eliana Russi, Andrew Bell, Salone Sehgal

Calling games industry entrepreneurs

Unlock the secrets of starting a gaming studio, from your presentation deck, through hiring the right experts, to the significance of finding good publishing partners with Andrew Bell and Graham Gockley

Is M&A the right way to go? Glu Mobile’s SVP, business development, corporate development and advertising Chris Akhavan discuss the essential points you should know before making a big decision for your company, on a panel alongside Initial Capital’s partner Alvaro Alvarez del Rio and iEntertainment Network’s president and chairman JW ‘Bill’ Stealey.

Super’s CEO and co-founder Matt Frenchman and Mavent Partners’ managing director Michael Chang discuss how you can manage your investor relationship, and what to do when things go south.

Unlock the secrets of starting a gaming studio, from your presentation deck, through hiring the right experts, to the significance of finding good publishing partners. Big Run Studio’s CEO and co-founder Andrew Bell and Transcend Fund’s principal Graham Gockley share their unique perspectives on how to find success in this expert fireside chat.

Meanwhile, LVP’s associate Harry Hamer and Lumikai’s general partner Salone Sehgal reveal whether 2021 will see another boom in game investments.

Ascended Studio’s head of growth Sami Mahmood explores the do’s and don'ts in user acquisition and game marketing with a panel. Meanwhile Kolibri Games’ VP marketing Paul Le Bas joins a panel which looks at taking user acquisition and retention to the next level.

When deciding on your IP, should you go with the known or with the new? Marketing and publishing expert David Kim discusses alongside an expert panel.

L-R: Emmanuel Oyelakin, Anette Staloy, Lebo Kambule, Emma Russell

Uncover the hot trends for the year ahead

The games industry is eclipsing Hollywood's traditional entertainment business. Chris Hainsworth analyses what this really means in terms of underlying profitability, convergence and future growth post-lockdown

Look back at what 2020 has taught the games industry and what we should expect now with Wargaming’s European spokesperson Tom Putzki and a panel of other experts. Fitting in with the theme of 2020 and how companies have had to adapt, Mediatonic’s senior game designer Arran Topalian shares some of the biggest challenges and greatest advantages of creating a game remotely on a panel.

Could 2021 be the year of esports? Esports Nigeria’s president Emmanuel Oyelakin presents his views and opinions on an esports focused panel with other industry executives.

As the games industry celebrates eclipsing Hollywood’s traditional entertainment businesses, Rowan Glade’s CFO and executive producer Chris Hainsworth dedicates his session to looking behind the headline-grabbing numbers to examine what this really means in terms of underlying profitability, convergence and future growth post-lockdown.

Brazil is becoming a super territory for game development. Brazil Games and BIG Festival’s executive director Eliana Russi is joined by Aquiris Game Studio’s business director Sandro Manfredini, Long Hat House’s creator and developer Joao Brant, and ARVORE Immersive’s co-founder Rodrigo Terra on a fireside chat as they give audiences a glimpse into three award-winning and much-loved games: Pixel Ripped by ARVORE, Horizon Chase Turbo by Aquiris Game Studio and Dandara, Trials of Fears, by Long Hat House.

We’re excited to hear from Virtual Reality Agency’s managing director Lebo Kambule as he hosts a superstar session focused on virtual human advancement in Africa.

L-R: Rumiko Matsumoto, Henrik Grim, Saumya Iyer, Ilpo Virtanen

Building the best companies

How do we go about making lasting changes in our company culture? Dirtybit’s CMO Anette Staloy, Jagex Games Studio’s head of human resources Emma Russell and Ravenous Wolf’s president Douglas Ferguson discuss on a panel dedicated to industry visions and values. Ferguson also appears on a roundtable alongside Wizards of the Coast’s lead producer John Eberhardt focused on how companies can unlock the potential of their brand and fandom.

Kimaru Talent’s founder and executive recruiter Rumiko Matsumoto and Playtra Games’ founder and game director Dan Bernardo feature in a round-table discussion looking at how to welcome new talent into the games industry.

Ilpo Virtanen shares the key methods the firm has used to improve on both player experience and ad monetisation

Is outsourcing or co-development the way to grow? Kokku’s CEO Thiago de Freitas and Wolf Eye Studios’ president Raphael Colantonio share their insight and ideas on this hot industry topic.

Meanwhile, Northzone’s investment manager Henrik Grim explores product-led growth for gaming companies.

Fingersoft’s data scientist Ilpo Virtanen shares the key methods the firm has used to improve on both player experience and ad monetisation. We’re joined by another Fingersoft insider in Otto Simola as he features on a panel alongside Jagex Games Studio’s product director Matt Casey and Gear Inc’s mobile game producer Saumya Iyer, looking at some of the lessons learnt in game monetisation.

Are user-friendly monetisation tactics a myth or reality? Fundamentally Games’ game design analyst Glyn Fairweather and Real Media Now’s co-founder and head of business development Dan Anahory explore with a panel. You may remember both from their highly-regarding talks at previous Pocket Gamer Connects events.

META Games’ co-founder and COO Philipp J. Karstaedt discusses with a panel how to go about making smart decisions in live ops.

And there’s loads more still to be announced!

L-R: Dan Bernardo, Glyn Fairweather, Dan Anahory, Philipp J. Karstaedt

Book now and save up to $210 on your tickets

You can hear from all these incredible speakers and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5! Book now and save up to $210 with our Mid-Term prices!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.