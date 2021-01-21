Twitch permanetly bans Trump following the Capitol riots

Twitch has hit former US president Trump with a permanent ban.

In a statement to IGN, the streaming platform confirmed its decision is due to the danger “of further incitement of violence.”

Earlier this month, Trump was banned from Twitch after his supporters charged the Capitol building on January 6th. Four people lost their lives during the event.

Due to the actions of the ex president and his supporters, twitch has discovered a hole within its policies. As a result, the company will rectify the documents.

Poor conduct

“The President’s statements continue to be interpreted as calls to action, and we are taking this action to remove the potential for harm to our community and the general public,” reads the statement.

“Twitch has clear rules that prohibit hateful conduct, harassment, or incitement of violence on our service, and we consider off-service events when making enforcement decisions.

“However, the events of the past weeks have highlighted a gap with respect to rhetoric that encourages violence, regardless of whether or not it was directly streamed on Twitch. We will be updating our policies as a result of our consideration of this situation.”

Changing policies

However, the streaming platform already has updated hateful conduct and harassment policies that are due to come into effect tomorrow.

Such changes include a crackdown on sexual harassment. For example, users can no longer make unwanted advances or ask for nudes.

Moreover, misconduct in regards to gender, race, disabilities or sexual orientation will now fall under hateful conduct.

Earlier this month, due to comments made on social media following the Capitol riots, the PogChamp was removed from Twitch. Moreover, so as to be more inclusive, the streaming platform has removed the “blind playthrough” tag.