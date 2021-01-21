Innersloth explains why Among Us updates are taking a while

The developer of Among Us Innersloth has explained why updates for the multiplayer smash hit have been slow coming.

In a post on Itch.io, community director Victoria Tran wrote that game's success took the studio by surprise and that it took time for the company to adjust to the increased demands required of them.

Among Us debuted in 2018 for PC and mobile devices with limited success. In 2020, the game saw an explosion in popularity, with Innersloth looking to introduce new infrastructure like an accounts system to manage the game's community and help fight cheating in Among Us. Innersloth said that this new addition was set to launch as early as December of last year, a deadline that has now been missed.

In order to work on this new content, the studio has made a number of hires, too, including Tran.

Innersloth cancelled work on a sequel to its smash hit to work on improving the original title.

