Get worldly insights with Global Trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Global Trends – from East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Tuesday, February 9th

9:30 - The track will commence with a session from Greenstone Research director Ben Greenstone. His talk is titled 'The state of play: politics, regulation and video games'.

10:30 - Moving on, we have a fireside chat between Carry1st chief of staff and partnerships lead Sean Gotkin and Africacomicade co-founder Oscar Michael. The pair will discuss how a two-week gamathon in Africa went.

11:00 - Next, join Outfit7 CEO, Xinyu Qian, for his session titled a journey into the (un)known: When to add a new IP.

11:30 - Time for the first panel of the track, with the topic of what 2020 taught us and what to expect now. Five industry experts will offer their insight, the first of which is Ubisoft UA expert Aileen Bergman. She will be joined by Paladin Studios CEO Kay Gruenwoldt, Funday Factory CEO and partner Kristian Bang Nørgaard and Whatwapp co-founder Martina Gianfreda. Finally, Wargaming European spokesperson Tom Putzki completes the lineup.

14:00 - The afternoon portion of the track begins with a superstar session from Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad. He will cover China and Asia video game markets.

14:30 - Up next, we have another superstar session, this time with Apple Arcade creative producer Armando Soto. He will discuss what developers overlook when trying to create meaningful experiences to the audience.

15:00 - Moving on, Friday co-founder Mark Engelhardt will give a talk titled the future of AI - all about the gamers.

15:30 - Want to better understand the publishing process? Then join Chorus Worldwide CEO and founder Shintaro Kanaoya and Chorus Worldwide publishing director Jez Harris. The pair will discuss from development to publishing: understanding the publishing process and trends.

16:00 - Next, One 3 Creative chief storyteller and transmedia producer Houston Howard takes to the virtual stage. His session is titled super story - creating in a multiplatform transmedia strategy for games.

16:30 - Finally, the track will close with a second panel. This time, centred on deciding on your IP: known or new?. Our experts include Leverage Partnership head of IP development Christian Fonnesbech, Shadow CEO Mike Fischer and Supremacy Games CEO and co-founder Jari Pauna. They will be joined by RocketRide Games founder and chief rider Louis Rene Auclair and independent marketing and publishing expert David Kim.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 here.