Animal Crossing is getting a makeup line

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a new makeup line.

As announced via Twitter (below), the cosmetics will be created through a collaboration between Nintendo and ColourPop.

The ColourPop x Animal Crossing: New Horizons makeup collection includes a range of lines. As detailed by Allure, there are four-pan eyeshadow pallets, across a range of colours.

Furthermore, there will also be powder blushes, glitter eyeshadow and lip crayons; again, there are a variety of colours available.

Animal Crossing's makeup collection will be available from January 28th.

Featuring fun shades inspired by the island paradise life, the @ColourPopCo x Animal Crossing: New Horizons makeup collection adds some new hues to your look on 1/28! #ColourPopxAnimalCrossing

: https://t.co/KT70wQfwLu pic.twitter.com/JvKvDAidkK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 15, 2021

Island life

Nintendo's latest life simulation title was released in March 2020. Unsurprisingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be an immediate hit.

Within 11 days of release, the Switch exclusive had sold 11.77 million units. However, as of September 2020, the game has shifted 26.04 million copies worldwide.

Moreover, it has become the fastest-ever game to see six million sales in Japan.

Currently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is enjoying a successful run at the top of the charts in Japan, Australia and the UK.