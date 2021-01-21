News

Animal Crossing is getting a makeup line

Animal Crossing is getting a makeup line
By , Staff Writer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a new makeup line.

As announced via Twitter (below), the cosmetics will be created through a collaboration between Nintendo and ColourPop.

The ColourPop x Animal Crossing: New Horizons makeup collection includes a range of lines. As detailed by Allure, there are four-pan eyeshadow pallets, across a range of colours.

Furthermore, there will also be powder blushes, glitter eyeshadow and lip crayons; again, there are a variety of colours available.

Animal Crossing's makeup collection will be available from January 28th.

Island life

Nintendo's latest life simulation title was released in March 2020. Unsurprisingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be an immediate hit.

Within 11 days of release, the Switch exclusive had sold 11.77 million units. However, as of September 2020, the game has shifted 26.04 million copies worldwide.

Moreover, it has become the fastest-ever game to see six million sales in Japan.

Currently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is enjoying a successful run at the top of the charts in Japan, Australia and the UK.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 18th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

as News Jan 18th, 2021

Nintendo Switch made up 87% of Japanese console sales last year

News Jan 15th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops the charts in Australia

News Jan 12th, 2021

More than two billion tweets were posted about games last year

News Jan 11th, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK charts

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies