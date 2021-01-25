Discover Hypercasual & Social Games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big-screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Hypercasual & Social Games - one-click games are growing, and social platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage.

The Hypercasual & Social Games track is sponsored by JoyPac.

Wednesday, February 10th

9:00 - The track will begin with a session from My.Games head of hypercasual business development Yana Vesnina. She will discuss the best practices in hypercasual publishing.

9:30 - Moving on, we have a superstar session with JoyPac senior publishing manager Falko Boecker. His talk is titled hypercasual in 2021: West & East.

10:00 - Next, a panel discussion on what to expect in the social games market. Four industry experts will offer their insight, including Kukouri Mobile Entertainment CEO Kim Soares and Black Snowflake Games CEO and founder Filipp Karmanov. They will be joined by Quicksave Interactive CEO and co-founder Elina Aropnen and Softgames CEO and founder Alexander Krug.

10:50 - Up next, CrazyLabs publishing manager Shai Sasson will host his session, called time is money - five ways to speed up your game development process on your way to hypercasual success.

11:20 - The track will close with a second panel, this time centred on creating ever-lasting hypercasual experiences. Our experts include Jestercraft CEO Klaus Kääriäinen, Homa Games market intelligence and Toulouse studio lead Guillaume Cazelles and Umami Games CEO Riley Andersen. They will be joined by Lightneer lead producer Anastasios Katopodis and Maysalward CEO and founder Nour Khrais.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

