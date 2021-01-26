The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session takes place today.

The free session begins this very afternoon at 4pm BST, in association with our partners Denuvo by Irdeto. The discussion is titled 'Design & Implementation of Security & Protection Measures in Mobile Games', and it'll cover everything you need to know about protecting your titles from hackers and cheaters.

How do game developers ensure legitimate players get the best possible experience and that revenue streams are not challenged? How can you ensure fairness, IP and revenue protection in games? We'll be diving into that and more in the upcoming session.

Our speakers include:

Steeve Huin: CMO at Irdeto

Christian Koidl: Product owner for mobile protection at Denuvo

Pascal Debroek: Player experience consultant at The PX Hub

Chris Winn: Senior game designer at Mediatonic

Renee Gittins: Executive Director, IGDA

Ben Greenstone: Director, Taso Advisory

The RoundTable will be moderated by PocketGamer.biz contributing editor Jon Jordan.

Irdeto’s Global Gaming Survey uncovered that 77% of players are likely to quit a game for good if they feel opponents aren’t playing fair. Denuvo by Irdeto is the global leading games protection and anti-piracy technology platform with over 350 million software licenses issued and revalidated. Its Anti-Cheat technology solution protects esports and online games from cheating. Developed by security experts, Denuvo Anti-Cheat has no negative impact on in-game performance. Denuvo technology also includes Anti-Tamper, Application License Management and Mobile Game Protection. Find out more at https://irdeto.com/denuvo/.