Moloco launches automated buying platform Moloco Cloud

Mobile growth solutions firm Moloco has fully launched its automated buying platform for ad inventory.

Moloco Cloud is a cloud-based platform that is available to all app marketers. Through use of the solution, data and contextual signals are received via programmatic ecosystems that optimise the performance of ad campaigns.

Moreover, Moloco Cloud features a new bid optimiser which will automatically adjust first-auction bid amounts.

"Several of the world's most sophisticated mobile marketers have deployed MOLOCO Cloud and are experiencing dramatic results," said Moloco CEO and co-founder Ikkjin Ahn (pictured).

"The programmatic ad landscape has become increasingly complex, especially for the growing segment of performance marketers.

"Moloco Cloud leverages the proprietary algorithms that we built for our managed services program to provide marketers with a cloud-based solution that simplifies and automates programmatic advertising while offering total transparency and control.

"With features like our new Bid Optimiser and LAT Targeting, we have completely transformed the practice of buying programmatic advertising on a global scale."

The future

Moloco Cloud has been designed to help mobile marketers reach an audience that will benefit business returns across various ad networks and marketplaces. Such companies include Fyber, AdColony, Vungle and Tapjoy.

Furthermore, users are given full transparency as to how well their campaigns are performing.

The use of programmatic advertising has increased in recent years, with it projected to generate $98 billion in ad spend this year.

"Programmatic advertising represents the future of the ad industry, and we are very pleased to work with Moloco to help app marketers tap into our world-class supply in an intelligent and efficient way," said Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy.

"By empowering marketers with the tools they need to reach relevant audiences in real-time and optimise their campaign performance based on flexible goals, Moloco sits among the market leaders in the programmatic space."