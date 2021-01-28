News

TICKETS RISE at midnight tonight! Last chance to save on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

TICKETS RISE at midnight tonight! Last chance to save on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!
By , Special Features Editor

It’s the final countdown! Time is running out to save up to $210 on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, as our Mid-Term discounts end at midnight tonight!

Our fifth digital conference goes live in just over a week on February 8th to 12th, with over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world joining us virtually for a week of networking and insightful seminars, panels, roundtables and keynote sessions.

Book now and don’t miss out on the chance to save up to $210 with our Mid-Term prices!

What you can expect

Book now and save!

This is your last chance to save on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, so book now before the price reverts to full!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Oct 29th, 2020

LAST CHANCE to save on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 before tickets revert to full price - book now!

News Aug 21st, 2020

Just one week left to save on the price of tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

News May 27th, 2020

LAST CHANCE to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News May 14th, 2020

Just one week left to save with our Mid-Term prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Dec 20th, 2019

Save up to $175 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - deadline EXTENDED

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies