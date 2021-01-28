TICKETS RISE at midnight tonight! Last chance to save on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

It’s the final countdown! Time is running out to save up to $210 on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, as our Mid-Term discounts end at midnight tonight!
Our fifth digital conference goes live in just over a week on February 8th to 12th, with over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world joining us virtually for a week of networking and insightful seminars, panels, roundtables and keynote sessions.
Book now and don’t miss out on the chance to save up to $210 with our Mid-Term prices!
What you can expect
- Five days
- 1,500+ virtual attendees
- 250+ expert speakers
- 24/7 meeting platform
- Careers Week
- Games Jobs Live
- Investor Connector - DEADLINE: February 1st
- Publisher SpeedMatch - DEADLINE: February 8th
- The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) - DEADLINE: January 29th
- The Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition) - DEADLINE: January 29th
- IGDA Mentor Cafe
- Journalist Bar
- Discord server
Book now and save!
This is your last chance to save on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, so book now before the price reverts to full!
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
