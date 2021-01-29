News

Slay the Spire hits Android devices on February 3rd

By , Staff Writer

Humble Bundle's roguelike hit Slay the Spire is finally coming to Android devices.

As announced via Twitter (below), the game developed by Mega Crit Games will come to the platform on February 3rd.

However, no price has been set as of yet, though it would be fair to assume that it will cost around $9.99, the same amount as on iOS.

It has been a longish wait for Android players, given those with an Apple device have been able to play Slay the Spire since June 2020.

Long wait

Initially, the roguelike was released in 2017 as an early access game for PC. However, its official release came in January 2019.

Later that year, Slay the Spire made its way onto PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

